Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 193,390 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.57. 4,162,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,929. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

