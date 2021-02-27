Barometer Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the quarter. SiTime makes up 1.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of SiTime worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 257,980 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 189.3% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,539,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $2,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,669 shares of company stock worth $6,510,229. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 305,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

