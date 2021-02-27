Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.06.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.