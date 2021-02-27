BASIC Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $23.41 million and $890,422.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00081617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00486672 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

