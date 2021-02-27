Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

