Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.20 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

