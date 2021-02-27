Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to $1.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

