Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Baytex Energy traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 4665886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.07.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.