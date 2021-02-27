Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC8. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.38 ($194.56).

ETR BC8 opened at €156.30 ($183.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €172.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €170.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.21.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

