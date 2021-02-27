Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Get Belden alerts:

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.