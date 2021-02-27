Beldex Tops 1-Day Volume of $112,037.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $88.30 million and approximately $112,037.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.