BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 1,834,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

