Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

TLRY stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

