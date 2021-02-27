Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 8.3%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.91. 1,172,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 966,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,994,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

