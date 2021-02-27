Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Berry Global Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.