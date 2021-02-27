Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 251,642.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 795,191 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $92,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,122,000 after acquiring an additional 473,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,675,000 after acquiring an additional 304,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $110.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.