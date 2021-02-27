Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of S&P Global worth $130,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

SPGI opened at $329.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.08 and a 200 day moving average of $338.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

