Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,128 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of L3Harris Technologies worth $79,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

LHX opened at $181.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

