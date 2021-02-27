Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 619 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $73,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

