Bessemer Group Inc. Has $119.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $119,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.