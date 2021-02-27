BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) Stock Price Down 7.2%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU)’s share price was down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$39.68 and last traded at C$40.10. Approximately 894,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 400,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.15.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.