Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $145.48. 6,841,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.58. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

