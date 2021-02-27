BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.19.

BigCommerce stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $529,459,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $24,518,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

