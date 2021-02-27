BigCommerce’s (BIGC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $24,518,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.