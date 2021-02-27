Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 12.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

