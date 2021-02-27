Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. is a contract research organization providing research and development resources to many of the leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies in the world. The company offers an efficient, variable-cost alternative to its clients’ internal product development, compliance and quality control programs. The company provides a broad array of value-added services and products focused on chemical analysis, allowing its clients to perform their research and development functions either in-house or at the company. “

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.92. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bioanalytical Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

