BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 11.3% Following Weak Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.47. 7,833,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,361,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,740,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

