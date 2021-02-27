BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 11.3% on Disappointing Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.47. 7,833,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,361,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

