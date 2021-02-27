BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 448.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,287,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

