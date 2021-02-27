BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 4.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 923,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,402,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,485,320. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.