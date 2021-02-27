BlackRock Inc. Acquires 951,910 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.62% of CVB Financial worth $386,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.