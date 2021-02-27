BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.64% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $376,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $115.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $129.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.