BlackRock Inc. Has $367.21 Million Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.45% of Athene worth $367,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Athene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

ATH stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

