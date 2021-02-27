BlackRock Inc. Has $389.99 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $389,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 75,312 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of JHG opened at $29.23 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

