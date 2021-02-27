BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $563,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $694.50. The stock had a trading volume of 732,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $727.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.