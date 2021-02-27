BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,715 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Kemper worth $381,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kemper by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $75.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

