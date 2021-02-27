BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.86

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.06. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 144,795 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

