BlackWall Limited (BWF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 15th

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

About BlackWall

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

