Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,393 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,554,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $499,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.