Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,535 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inogen were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Inogen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Inogen by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.