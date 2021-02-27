Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.29 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $145.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

