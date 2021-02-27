Blair William & Co. IL Sells 249 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACC opened at $363.02 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.72 and a 200-day moving average of $350.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACC. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.