Blair William & Co. IL Sells 47,583 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,583 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

