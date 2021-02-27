BMO Capital Markets Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.07.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$690.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.