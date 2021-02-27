BNP Paribas’ (BNPQY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

