BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.09. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 4,701,867 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

In other BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 947,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 264,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

