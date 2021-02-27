Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $9,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

