BOMB Market Cap Reaches $405,392.03 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $405,392.03 and approximately $173,265.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.87 or 1.00099342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00105089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003522 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,080 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

