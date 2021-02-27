Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,000.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,145.23.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,328.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,144.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,960.53. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

