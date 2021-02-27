BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,358.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,210,329 coins and its circulating supply is 782,179,596 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.